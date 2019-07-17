Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
'Luigi's Mansion 3' is coming out on Halloween

Gooigi will arrive on Switch on the spookiest of days.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
You'll be able to help Luigi and his new pal Gooigi tackle hordes of ghosts at the spookiest time of year, because Nintendo has confirmed Luigi's Mansion 3 will arrive on Switch October 31st. In the first incarnation of the series on the hybrid console, Luigi and his gooey doppelgänger Gooigi will battle through the haunted Last Resort hotel. You can switch between the two, or you can rope in a friend to play as Gooigi. There's also a multiplayer mode called ScareScraper in which up to eight people can play together online and locally.

We had some hands-on time with Luigi's Mansion 3 at E3 last month and came away impressed with how Nintendo has updated the series with new mechanics and (naturally) sharper visuals than 2013's Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon on 3DS, the last entry in the franchise. You'll try out Luigi's latest moves for yourself when the game drops on Halloween.

