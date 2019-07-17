Nintendo quietly upgrades the Switch with up to 9 hours of battery life

There aren't any conspicuous changes to the design or performance. The FCC filings that previewed the new Switch made references to a new processor and storage, but the specs suggest Nintendo was focused on improving efficiency, not frame rates or resolution. About the only external changes are the digits on the outside. If you're looking for this new version, you'll want to look for the HAC-001(-01) model number and a serial number that starts with XKW.

Nintendo of America hasn't said when the refreshed Switch will reach stores. The Japanese division, however, has teased an August release in that country. You'll be paying the same price as before, wherever you live. And if you're kicking yourself for buying a full Switch recently, you do get a consolation prize -- Nintendo is offering new Blue/Neon Yellow and Neon Purple/Neon Orange Joy-Cons on October 4th for the usual $80.