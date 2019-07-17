Anti-Brexit RPG ‘Not Tonight’ is coming to Switch

Like the original, Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition for Switch is set in an alternative version of Britain. Brexit talks have collapsed and an extreme right-wing government has seized power. The gig economy prevails, and you're forced to work as a bouncer who turns away European citizens. You're tasked with manning the door at pubs, clubs, festivals and parties -- finding work via the BouncR app. You'll be able to upgrade your apartment and equipment to prepare for whatever the bleak future holds. And as always, the game will test your moral compass, forcing you to decide what lengths you'll go to in order to survive in a troubled Britain. Unfortunately, the game isn't quite ready yet, but it should be available for Switch "within the next few months."