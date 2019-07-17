Spotify adds long-overdue iPad multitasking

Spotify has been available on the iPad for several years, but it hasn't really evolved to take advantage of the Apple tablet's growing multitasking abilities. You've still had to switch to a full-screen view just to start a new playlist or see what friends are playing. At last, though, it's getting more respect. Spotify has stealthily updated its iPad app with support for multitasking modes like Slide Over and Split View. You can keep tabs on an album while you're reading the artist's bio on the web, or browse podcasts without disrupting your group chat.