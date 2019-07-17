'Streets of Rage 4' will be scored by an all-star group of composers

However well Streets of Rage 4 turns out, it should at least have a top-tier soundtrack. Guard Crush Games, Lizardcube and Dotemu have revealed that the side-scrolling beat-em-up will have music from Motohiro Kawashima and Yuzo Koshiro, both of whom produced soundtracks for the original Streets of Rage games. They'll tap into the "thumping club anthems" you may remember from the first three titles while creating new sounds.