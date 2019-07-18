Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Evan Amos / Wikimedia Commons
save
Save
share

Tell us your best memories of the NES

Celebrate the NES’s thirty-sixth birthday with a user review!
Amber Bouman, @dameright
37m ago in Gadgetry
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Evan Amos / Wikimedia Commons

Sponsored Links

This week, Nintendo announced an updated version of the Switch. Meanwhile, one of its oldest consoles celebrated its thirty-sixth birthday. The Nintendo Entertainment System was released on July 15th, 1983 and went on to sell over 61 million units worldwide in its lifespan, thrilling multiple generations of kids and adults with 8-bit graphics in titles like Super Mario Bros. and the Legend of Zelda.

The affection that fans feel for the NES is evident in the reviews left on our NES product page. One user wishes for a Duck Hunt remaster, while other admirers have awarded the console a score of 10 based on Zelda alone. You'll also find plenty others reminiscing about all the time they spent blowing into those "big, bulky grey cartridges." Personally, I'm not sure how many hours I clocked playing Super Mario Bros but I still know the first five levels like the back of my hand.

If you likewise hold a special place in your heart for the NES, commemorate it with a user review detailing all the things you love and miss about the system. Head over to our buyer's guide page for the first-gen Nintendo Entertainment System and share your thoughts about the console that started it all. And if you're a bigger fan of, say, the SNES or the 2DS, we have product pages for those too!

Note: Comments are off on this post; please contribute your memories and thoughts on our NES or SNES product pages! Thanks!

In this article: calltoaction, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, NESClassic, NESClassicEdition, nintendo, the buyers guide, thebuyersguide, user reviews, UserReview, UserReviews
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Amber Bouman @dameright
A writer and editor based out of San Francisco, Amber has worked for The Wirecutter, PCWorld, MaximumPC and TechHive. Her work has also appeared on InfoWorld, MacWorld, Details, Apartment Therapy and Broke-Ass Stuart. In her spare time, she takes too many pictures of her cats, watches too much CSI and obsesses over her bullet journal.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr