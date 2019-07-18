Tesla opens Vegas V3 Supercharger station powered by solar and battery

In line with founder Elon Musk's promise to take Supercharger stations off the grid, the Las Vegas site will rely on a combination of solar and battery power. A solar array will power the site during the day, and Powerpacks will provide energy at night. The station will contain a total of 24 stalls and 15 Wall Connectors.

The new V3 site will be capable of serving 1,500 owners per day -- a significant increase in capacity given that the city's Supercharger stations see about 6,500 sessions on average per month. While Sin City is still behind cities like San Diego and Los Angeles in electric vehicle ownership, a 2016 ChargePoint report listed it as the fastest growing city for sales. And with Tesla's Gigafactory 1 in Reno, it's clear that Nevada will play a huge role in the automaker's future.