Microsoft will turn an Xbox Live sub into Game Pass Ultimate for $1

Microsoft has been pushing its Xbox Game Pass service recently, adding new features and confirming it will be expanding to PC. Bargain hunters have been in the know about a special offer for the service since it was announced at E3, but now, the company has begun promoting what it calls a "lifehack" that allows gamers to upgrade to an Ultimate subscription for just $1.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass into one subscription, giving you online multiplayer features and access to more than 100 games for both console and PC. An Ultimate subscription costs $14.99 per month.
If you've already got an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass membership though, you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 for the first month. And if you upgrade, the remaining months on your subscription will be converted to Ultimate for up to 3 years.
Microsoft explains: "As an example, if you have 6 months of Xbox Live Gold and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass on your account, upgrading with the $1 upgrade will give you a total of 10 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate."