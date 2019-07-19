Show More Results

Image credit: Laced Records
Bloodborne's atmospheric score is getting a vinyl release

Two versions of the double-disc set will ship in September.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Laced Records

Bloodborne is one of the most lauded titles of the current console generation, and a key ingredient in making FromSoftware's game so memorable for so many is its delectably dark soundtrack. The atmospheric score by Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandamacher, Yuka Kitamura and Nobuyoshi Suzuki includes nightmarish, etherial tracks and faster-paced pieces that ramp up the tension during boss battles. Bloodborne's soundtrack was already available to stream, but fans might be glad to learn there's a vinyl edition on the way, four years after the game arrived.

In September, two versions of the double-disc soundtrack will be available: a standard retail copy on black vinyl, and a limited-edition set on "grim green" vinyl with a double gatefold sleeve. The discs include 21 tracks on their four sides. Each set costs $35 and preorders are open. Just try not to have too many bad dreams after listening to it and recalling those immensely tough boss fights.

Source: Laced Records
In this article: av, bloodborne, fromsoftware, gaming, soundtrack, vinyl
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
