Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Kevin Winter via Getty Images
save
Save
share

'The Dark Crystal' Comic-Con preview goes behind the scenes

Netflix's other big fantasy series.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
40m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Taron Egerton and Mark Hamill speak at the Netflix's "The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance" Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2019 Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Besides The Witcher, Netflix also highlighted its upcoming The Dark Crystal prequel series at Comic-Con. Instead of another trailer, the video posted goes behind the scenes, talking to engineers and others at Jim Henson Company who have continued the tradition more than thirty years later for this ten episode run. According to director Louis Leterrier, hopefully the audience will "forget you're watching puppets."

Stars like Mark Hamill and Taron Egerton showed up for the SDCC panel, where producer Lisa Henson said "This is the proudest thing that I've done since my siblings and myself started running the company." The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will premiere on Netflix August 30th.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr