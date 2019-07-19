Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amy Sussman via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Hulu's Comic-Con surprise: 'Veronica Mars' S4 is streaming now

Seriously.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Jason Dohring, Kristen Bell and Diane Ruggiero-Wright speak at the World Premiere: Hulu's "Veronica Mars" Revival panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Sponsored Links

Forget waiting until July 26th, during a panel at Comic-Con Veronica Mars star Kristen Bell announced season four of the relaunched series is premiering today on Hulu. All eight episodes are live right now, so if you're not at the event it's a perfect time to kick off some binge-watching a week earlier than expected.



Source: Hulu
In this article: entertainment, Hulu, Kristen Bell, Rob Thomas, SDCC2019, services, Veronica Mars
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Richard Lawler @Rjcc

Richard's been tech-obsessed since first laying hands on an Atari joystick. Now he scours the net for the latest news and taking occasional breaks to seed Twitter with Dreamcast 2 rumors.

Blood type: Purple

[Image: Trilogy Beats]

Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr