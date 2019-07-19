Show More Results

Image credit: Thatgamecompany
‘Sky: Children of the Light’ is finally available on iOS

You'll be able to play it on Android, eventually.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
32m ago in AV
Thatgamecompany

Thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light is finally available on iOS. The title, from the creators of Journey, was announced years ago and has lived in beta limbo for a long time. Last month, Thatgamecompany said Sky would arrive on July 11th, and while it's a week late, it's finally ready.

Sky sends players on an adventure through seven, stylized regions to solve a mystery while making positive connections to the community. In addition to solving problems, you might compose music or gift candles to other players. In a blog post, Thatgamecompany founder Jenova Chen once wrote that Sky is "a game specially created to be played, and shared, among loved ones and family." While Sky is an Apple-first title, Thatgamecompany says you will be able to play it on Android, eventually.

