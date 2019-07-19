‘Sky: Children of the Light’ is finally available on iOS

Sky sends players on an adventure through seven, stylized regions to solve a mystery while making positive connections to the community. In addition to solving problems, you might compose music or gift candles to other players. In a blog post, Thatgamecompany founder Jenova Chen once wrote that Sky is "a game specially created to be played, and shared, among loved ones and family." While Sky is an Apple-first title, Thatgamecompany says you will be able to play it on Android, eventually.

Following a beta and limited live release, we are truly honored to finally launch #thatskygame to everyone globally.



We welcome you to the ever-evolving, magical kingdom of Sky: Children of the Light.✨



Play on iOS: https://t.co/fAvgpGbVje pic.twitter.com/UlCUcGSDzA — Sky: Children of the Light (@thatskygame) July 18, 2019