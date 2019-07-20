Amazon's 'The Expanse' season 4 premieres December 13th

The accompanying trailer doesn't give away too much of the plot, but there are a few clues. It's clear that the protomolecule (the alien substance weaponized by Earth) is creating further trouble. You can also expect an intimidating new presence in the form of Adolphus Murtry (actor Burn Gorman, above), a vicious security chief for the mining company.

The clip is also a testament to what the show's producers can do on a streaming service. Now that they're no longer tied to the content and airtime limitations of Syfy, they can be grittier than before (read: more foul-mouthed) and take more creative chances. So long as it preserves the baseline quality, there's a chance this is a better realization of The Expanse than was possible on conventional TV.