Amazon's 'The Expanse' season 4 premieres December 13th

Fans of The Expanse finally know when they can expect Amazon to continue the cult-hit sci-fi series. The internet giant has confirmed that the fourth season of The Expanse will debut on December 13th. As you might have surmised, it's a direct continuation of the narrative you saw on TV. Now that the Ring Gates have opened to more planets, there's a "blood-soaked gold rush." The crew of the Rocinante is in a particularly dire mess -- it's entangled in a fight between an Earth mining company that claimed a planet and the Belt colonists that were there first.
The accompanying trailer doesn't give away too much of the plot, but there are a few clues. It's clear that the protomolecule (the alien substance weaponized by Earth) is creating further trouble. You can also expect an intimidating new presence in the form of Adolphus Murtry (actor Burn Gorman, above), a vicious security chief for the mining company.
The clip is also a testament to what the show's producers can do on a streaming service. Now that they're no longer tied to the content and airtime limitations of Syfy, they can be grittier than before (read: more foul-mouthed) and take more creative chances. So long as it preserves the baseline quality, there's a chance this is a better realization of The Expanse than was possible on conventional TV.