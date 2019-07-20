'The Orville' season 3 will be a Hulu exclusive

You'll have to forget about watching The Orville's third season on Fox. Hulu has announced that it will offer season 3 of the sci-fi series as an exclusive in the US, with new episodes premiering in late 2020. Creator and star Seth MacFarlane was fairly blunt about the reason for the move: the more ambitious production (particularly special effects, according to Variety) and resulting wait was going to be "challenging" for Fox. This ensures that you can still see The Orville while accommodating its needs.