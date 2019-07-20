'Westworld' season 3 trailer shows robots venturing beyond the park

The channel still hasn't revealed a specific release date for the third season beyond "2020." However, it's likely to become one of HBO's more important season launches. With HBO Max launching in spring 2020, WarnerMedia will no doubt be looking for tentpole shows launching around the same time. While there's no guarantee Westworld will come to HBO Max, the timing would certainly be convenient. If nothing else, it's a big help for HBO Now with Game of Thrones no longer being a surefire money maker.