Amazon has already renewed 'The Boys' for a second season

Amazon is apparently confident The Boys will prove a hit -- so confident that it's committing to more before the Prime Video show is even available. The company has renewed its ugly-side-of-superheroes production for a second season days ahead of the series' July 26th premiere. On top of this, Amazon has confirmed that Aya Cash from You're the Worst will take on the role of Stormfront, the most powerful member of Payback (a spoof of the Avengers) and a "diabolical" character.