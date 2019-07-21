Android will show a detailed look at your wireless earbuds' battery life

Google has revealed a handful of new Fast Pair capabilities coming out this year that'll make compatible Bluetooth headsets better competitors to Apple's AirPods. One of those features is Android's ability to display individual battery information for your earbuds and their case, and it's coming out later this year. It'll also add case open and close battery notifications to the platform, which will show detailed battery information when they pop up.
In addition, you'll soon be able to track down devices compatible with Fast Pair a lot more easily. When that specific capability rolls out, you can simply look up the earbuds you're trying to find on the Find My Device app or website. It'll show the pair's location and last time of use and will give you the ability to unpair or ring the buds when they're in range.
When Android Q comes out, you'll see a dedicated information page for Fast Pair devices, which can show you their detailed battery data. It'll also link to Find my Device, the pair's Assistant settings and the manufacturer's companion app, so you can just bring the page app if you'd like to do any adjustment to the way the device works.
Finally, Google has expanded the number of devices that can take advantage of everything Fast Pair can offer, like the company discussed at I/O 2019 in May. By expanding the list, it's giving you more options to choose from, which could be the deciding factor if you're on the fence about getting AirPods. Here's the updated list of Fast Pair devices:
- Anker Spirit Pro GVA
- Anker SoundCore Flare+ (Speaker)
- JBL Live 220BT
- JBL Live 400BT
- JBL Live 500BT
- JBL Live 650BT
- Jaybird Tarah
- 1More Dual Driver BT ANC
- LG HBS-SL5
- LG HBS-PL6S
- LG HBS-SL6S
- LG HBS-PL5
- Cleer Ally Plus