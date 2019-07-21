Android will show a detailed look at your wireless earbuds' battery life

In addition, you'll soon be able to track down devices compatible with Fast Pair a lot more easily. When that specific capability rolls out, you can simply look up the earbuds you're trying to find on the Find My Device app or website. It'll show the pair's location and last time of use and will give you the ability to unpair or ring the buds when they're in range.

When Android Q comes out, you'll see a dedicated information page for Fast Pair devices, which can show you their detailed battery data. It'll also link to Find my Device, the pair's Assistant settings and the manufacturer's companion app, so you can just bring the page app if you'd like to do any adjustment to the way the device works.

Finally, Google has expanded the number of devices that can take advantage of everything Fast Pair can offer, like the company discussed at I/O 2019 in May. By expanding the list, it's giving you more options to choose from, which could be the deciding factor if you're on the fence about getting AirPods. Here's the updated list of Fast Pair devices: