Second season of DC's 'Doom Patrol' will also stream on HBO Max

Word of the HBO Max arrangement came as DC announced that its first original live-action show, Titans, would return with its second season on September 6th. The animated series Young Justice: Outsiders has also been renewed for a fourth season. There's also a trailer for the Harley Quinn animated series, which is clearly taking advantage of its internet-only platform to produce an 'edgier' Quinn closer to her Suicide Squad version than the classic Batman: The Animated Series interpretation.

The Doom Patrol news could be worrying for DC. Its show lineup is its centerpiece, and there won't be as much reason to subscribe if you aren't hooked on its comic books. This does, however, demonstrate that there's plenty of interest in the shows themselves even after the Swamp Thing debacle. It's more a question of where you can watch than whether or not they'll stick around in the first place.