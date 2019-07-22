Airbnb makes it easier to find a place to stay on business trips

The Airbnb for Work toggle will highlight listings that have received positive ratings from business travelers, as well as listings that have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors -- though you'd think everyone would want those. Users will also have access to Airbnb's existing business travel tools, like centralized billing, notes for expensing purposes and company admin dashboards.

Airbnb already helps businesses plan team-building exercises and lets users sign up for the nearest We Work office space. And while the new toggle is fairly straightforward, it could help the more than 500,000 companies who use Airbnb for Work. It could also give Airbnb more leverage in its fight against traditional hotels like Marriott.