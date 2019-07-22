Apple releases iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3 with Walkie Talkie bug fix

The watchOS update could be more vital depending on where you live. It finally enables the ECG app on Series 4 Apple Watches in Canada and Singapore, providing a sign of possible heart trouble. Also, Walkie Talkie functionality is back after Apple fixed a vulnerability in the voice chat app.

As for other updates? The macOS upgrade largely parallels the Apple News updates on iOS alongside fixes for Boot Camp and graphics. The tvOS improvements aren't clear, but likely bring parity with iOS where relevant. The HomePod update, meanwhile, is expected to expand support for the smart speaker to Japan and Taiwan. None of these are earth-shattering, but they should ensure that your Apple gear is in tip-top shape before the bigger software revisions arrive in the fall.