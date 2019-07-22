Show More Results

Image credit: Netflix
What's on TV this week: 'Another Life'

Also: 'The Great Hack,' 'OITNB,' 'Battle Angel: Alita' and 'The Boys.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Katee Sackhoff - 'Another Life' Netflix

This week we're loaded with new stuff to watch on streaming, including Katee Sackhoff in a new non-Battlestar Galactica science fiction series, Another Life. Also new on Netflix this week is The Great Hack, a documentary focusing on the Cambridge Analytica election scandal, season two of Canada's Workin' Moms and the final season of Orange is the New Black. If you prefer Amazon, then check out its superheroes-gone-bad series The Boys -- season two is already in the works.

On disc, Battle Angel: Alita brings its uncanny hero to Blu-ray, while for sports fans there's the USATF championships, WNBA All-Star game and F1 action from Germany. Finally, for gamers there's Wolfenstein: Youngblood across several platforms, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot is ready for play in virtual reality. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Alita: Battle Angel (4K, 3D)
  • Hellboy (4K)
  • The Doors (4K)
  • Weird Science
  • 1984
  • Do the Right Thing
  • The Doors
  • Shazam!
  • Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot (PS VR, PC)
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Tetsumo Party (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Songbird Symphony (PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Sabre VR (PS VR)
  • Mighty Switch Force! Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Raiden V (Switch)
  • Hoggy 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Beyond: Two Souls (PC)
  • Decay (Xbox One)

Monday

  • Legion, FX, 10 PM
  • Divorce, HBO, 10 PM
  • American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
  • Grand Hotel, ABC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Designated Survivor, Netflix, 3 AM
  • USA Champions: The Story of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, Fox, 8 PM
  • Who Killed Garrett Phillips? Pt 1, HBO, 8 PM
  • Ex on the Beach, MTV, 8 PM
  • Pandora, CW, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
  • Good Trouble, Freeform, 8 PM
  • WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
  • Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
  • Tales, BET, 9 PM
  • The 100, CW, 9 PM
  • Blood & Treasure, CBS, 10 PM
  • Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Bring the Funny, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Next Big Thing, BET, 10 PM
  • The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Alternatino with Arturo Castro, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Handmaids Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Harlots, Hulu, 3 AM
  • The Great Hack, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ancient Skies (series premiere), PBS, 8 PM
  • Who Killed Garrett Phillips? Pt 2, HBO, 8 PM
  • Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM
  • Press Your Luck, ABC, 8 PM
  • Suits, USA, 9 PM
  • Card Sharks, ABC, 9 PM
  • Are You the One?, MTV, 9 PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
  • Pearson, USA, 10 PM
  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
  • The Inbetween, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Employables, A&E, 10 PM
  • Archer: 1999, FXX, 10 PM
  • Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
  • South Side (series premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • The Last Cowboy (series premiere), Paramount, 11 PM

Thursday

  • Another Life (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Workin' Moms (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Escape the Night, YouTube, 3 AM
  • Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • U.S. Track & Field Outdoor Championships, NBCSN, 7 PM
  • Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
  • iZombie, CW, 8 PM
  • Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM
  • Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 9 PM
  • The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
  • The Real World, Facebook, 9 PM
  • Spin the Wheel, Fox, 9 PM
  • Baskets, FX, 10 PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Boys (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Orange is the New Black (S7), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Sugar Rush (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dino Dana (S3), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • My First First Love (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Worst Witch (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Girls with Balls, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Swamp Thing, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • U.S. Track & Field Outdoor Championships, NBC, 4 PM
  • Andi Mack (series finale), Disney, 8 PM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 8 PM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
  • Battlebots (season finale), Discovery, 8 PM
  • Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Wrong Tutor, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
  • The Big Stage, CW, 8:30 PM
  • Shangri-La, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Jett, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • Motherfatherson, Starz, 10 PM
  • Eleague: Gears 5 Season 5, TBS, 11 PM

Saturday

  • WNBA All-Star Game, ABC, 3:30 PM
  • U.S. Track & Field Outdoor Championships, NBCSN, 7 PM
  • V.C. Andrews' Heaven Casteel Saga: Heaven, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Million Dollar Mile, CBS, 8 PM
  • Wild City: Singapore, BBC America, 9 PM
  • Share, HBO, 10 PM

Sunday

  • F1 German GP, ESPN2, 9 AM
  • U.S. Track & Field Outdoor Championships, NBC, 8 PM
  • Expedition Unknown: Megalodon, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM
  • The Rook, Starz, 8 PM
  • Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM
  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Deadly Dispatch, TV One, 8 PM
  • Sweetbitter, Starz, 9 PM
  • Murder in the Thirst, BET, 9 PM
  • Grantchester, PBS, 9 PM
  • $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 9 PM
  • Instinct, CBS, 9 PM
  • City On A Hill, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Claws, TNT, 9 PM
  • Nos4a2 (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
  • Pennyworth (series premiere), Epix, 9 PM
  • Shark Trip: Eat Prey Chum, Discovery, 9 PM
  • What Just Happened??!, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • The Weekly, FX, 10 PM
  • Euphoria, HBO, 10 PM
  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
  • The Loudest Voice, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Shark After Dark (season premiere), Discovery, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

