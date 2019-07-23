Watch an electric Ford F-150 tow over a million pounds

It's just a technology demo and of course there's a big difference between rated and maximum towing capacity. It does show, though, how electric motors can develop more torque than ICE engines, even at zero RPMs. There's a reason, after all, that most train locomotives are diesel electric, with the diesel engine acting as a generator and the electric motor actually driving the train.

Left unsaid in all this, of course, is that while an electric F-150 might be able to pull more weight than a gas-powered model, it wouldn't be able to do so for nearly as long. The ICE model has a (non-towing) range of 720 miles with the optional 36-gallon tanks, while the longest-range EV out there, the Tesla Model S 100D, can go 335 miles. Ford has yet to reveal the battery capacity of the electric F-150, nor when it will hit the market.

300,000 lb towing capacity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2018

When the F-150 EV does arrive, it will have to contend with Tesla, which is set to launch its own "cyberpunk" EV pickup pretty soon. CEO Elon Musk has also bragged about towing capacity, tweeting that Tesla's model will be able to tow 300,000 pounds.

An electric F-150 will also be competing with Rivian, which recently unveiled the impressive looking R1T electric truck. However, that should be a more friendly rivalry, as Ford has invested $500 million into the startup. The automaker plans to build an "all-new" electric vehicle using Rivian's platform, on top of the F-150 and its other EV projects. Ford also recently announced that it was collaborating with Volkswagen, and will use VW's MEB platform for its own electric cars.