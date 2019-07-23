You can watch the 'Fortnite' World Cup finals while playing 'Fortnite'

Are you such a big Fortnite fan that you can't bear the thought of having to stop playing to watch the Fortnite World Cup finals? You're in luck. Epic Games has introduced picture-in-picture streaming as part of the game's 9.41 update, giving you a way to tune into the esports tournament even while you're trying for a victory royale of your own. You just have to hit a "watch now" button in the lobby to tune in before launching a match. This probably won't help your chances of winning in the slightest, but it could be handy if you treat Fortnite as a social space and don't want to leave your squad to keep up with World Cup happenings.