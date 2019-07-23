‘GTA: Online’ opens the doors to The Diamond Casino & Resort

The update includes new missions, like protecting The Diamond from a hostile takeover by the Duggans, a Texan petrochemical family looking to expand their business. And of course, there are six new cars and a new race series with three new land racetracks and four fan-favorites. Don't forget to look out for the 54 old-school playing cards that are strewn across the state. You'll be able to trade them in for casino bonuses.