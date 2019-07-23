Lego's treehouse set uses plant-based bricks for the greenery

All of the tree, leaf and bush elements in Lego sets are now made with the plant-based polyethylene, and there are more here than in any kit to date. Just six percent of the bricks in this set are made that way though: there are 3,036 parts overall. That said, Lego plans to make all its bricks sustainably by 2030.

The design emerged through the Lego Ideas program, through which enthusiasts can submit their own builds. Kevin Feeser of Nancy, France created the initial design and more than 10,000 Lego community members pledged their support, propelling it towards becoming a certified Lego retail kit.

One of the neatest aspects of the impressive, 14-inch Treehouse set is that there are two versions of the treetop canopy: green leaves for summer, and yellow and brown for the fall. The set goes on sale for Lego VIPs Wednesday for $199.99/£179.99/€199.99. Everyone else can buy it starting August 1st.