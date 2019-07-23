A new bill could ban facial recognition in federally-funded housing

If passed, the bill would prohibit facial recognition in public housing units that receive Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding. It would also require HUD to submit a report on facial recognition and its impacts on public housing units and tenants. The legislation will be proposed by Reps. Yvette Clarke (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

The bill would be the first federal legislation to determine which technology landlords can impose. As CNET points out, it would only impact HUD housing, but it could serve as a model for future bills. This spring tenants won the right to have physical keys to access their New York City apartment building, rather than smart locks. As more landlords look to install smart home tech, legislation and cases like these could become more common.