Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 may have a touch-sensitive bezel

This could also be helpful if you tend to wander away from your phone. The Active 2 is reportedly Samsung's first Bluetooth 5.0 watch, promising up to four times the range, support for two audio targets and lower power consumption. You might reliably receive notifications at the gym while your phone stays safe in a changing room locker.

The wristwear is still expected to come in 40mm and 44mm cases sizes with regular and LTE variants, not to mention aluminum and steel cases. Samsung hasn't said anything about a release date, but its Galaxy Note 10 event is just around the corner on August 7th. If the Active 2 is launching any time in the near future, that would be a good place to unveil it.