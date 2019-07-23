Square offers sellers $10 photoshoots for their products

For $9.95, Square will use a combination of robotic arms, high-end camera equipment and a professional studio to create three high-res, multi-angle images of your product. For $29.95 you can even get an interactive animation. All you have to do is ship your product to the Square studio, add a few notes on how you want things to look, and you'll get your images back within 14 days. You don't have to be an existing Square customer to use the service.

It's an interesting move for Square, which is largely known as a card payment platform, but it's not entirely surprising. The vast majority of the company's audience is comprised of small businesses and online sellers who need as much of a hand with this kind of marketing as they do with sales. And obviously, it expands Square's offering. If it continues to target niche areas like this it could soon become a one-stop shop for digital merchants.