Exploratory adventure 'Vane' is now available on Steam

Several months after the PS4 launch, the trippy adventure game Vane is ready for the PC crowd. Friend & Foe has launched the title on Steam for $20, with the soundtrack available separately through Steam and Bandcamp for $7. It preserves the exploration-driven gameplay where you shift between bird and child forms to traverse a mysterious world and discover your destiny. The computer version reflects all the PS4 updates so far, including "more forgiving" checkpoints.
The PS4 version wasn't flawless on launch (the console controls stood some improvement), but the atmospheric, highly stylized experience and the game's pedigree might pull you in. Friend & Foe's team includes developers who've worked on The Last Guardian, Battlefield 3, Killzone and Bionic Commando, and their experience shows. Besides, its more relaxed pace might be a good antithesis to the hectic shooters and sports titles that dominate the modern gaming landscape.