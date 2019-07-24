Amazon Prime Video comes to Oculus VR headsets

The app also supports creature comforts like voice search to quickly find titles or whole categories. You don't need a Prime subscription to watch videos in your personal library, though you'll still need one to watch any VR-specific content.

The app is currently available in the Oculus Store for headset users in the US and UK. As with VR video streaming apps from Netflix and others, this isn't so much about creating a superior viewing space as it is watching on your own terms. You don't have to settle for watching Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on your phone when the TV is busy, or worry that you'll spoil Good Omens for a roommate.