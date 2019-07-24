BMW adds a $80 yearly subscription for Apple's CarPlay

The carmaker did give fair warning of its plans for such a subscription service, having first announced its intentions some 18 months ago. But that hasn't made the move any more palatable for would-be BMW owners, as CarPlay is included as standard in the price of many other, lower-priced cars (the Kia Ceed, for example, which also gets Android Auto -- currently unavailable in BMWs).

BMW says that this pricing model allows it to keep the initial cost price of the vehicle down, but if you can afford a brand new BMW, chances are an extra $300 isn't going to break the bank. If it had built this cost (which is low compared to the cost of the vehicle itself) into the overall price no-one would have raised an eyebrow.