Facebook continues to grow like crazy, despite FTC fines

With that perspective, the SEC's $100 million fine, which concerns "misleading disclosures" the company made around data risk, seems practically pointless. And then, of course, there's today's other big whoopsie: It turns out Facebook continued to give 12 partners access to user data even after saying it would cut them off.

After accounting for $2 billion from the FTC's fine (the company squirreled away $3 billion for that last quarter), as well as a $1.1 billion tax expense, Facebook reported a net income of $2.6 billion. That's down 49 percent from a year ago -- not exactly heartening, but the company can argue these are all just one-time fees.

And when it comes to engagement, Facebook's growth seems unstoppable. It reported 2.4 billion monthly active users during the quarter and 1.59 billion daily active users, both of which are 8 percent higher than last year. The company says 2.7 billion people use its apps each month -- including Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger -- while 2.1 billion use one every day, on average. Additionally, Facebook says 94 percent of its advertising revenue came from mobile ads, up from 91 percent last year.

Check back for updates from Facebook's earnings call, which kicks off at 5 PM Eastern.

