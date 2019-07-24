Facebook to pay separate $100 million SEC fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal

As with the FTC fine, Facebook didn't have to admit guilt, though it also didn't deny the allegations. The deal also permanently enjoins the company from violating relevant sections of the Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

An SEC penalty wasn't expected to be the focus -- numerous leaks had concentrated on the FTC's actions. However, the $100 million payout may reinforce worries from some senators and other critics that Facebook is receiving a light punishment that doesn't reflect the full scale of the company's actions. Millions of people had their data compromised, and the company didn't reveal this until years after the fact.