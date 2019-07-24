Samsung will release the Galaxy Fold in September

The protective layer above the Fold's Infinity Flex Display now extends beyond the bezel so people won't try to pull it off, and its hinge is improved to protect against external particles finding their way in. There are also additional metal layers under the flexible display, and the space between the hinge and the body has been reduced.

Samsung didn't reveal what the "select markets" are that will get the Fold in September, only promising more details closer to launch. However, in the time that the hardware has been redesigned, the company says it's also been working on the Fold's software experience, which includes optimizing more "apps and services" to fit its unique capabilities.

We didn't experience any hardware problems with our review unit, but did run into problems with app compatibility, and the extra development time might be just the thing to fix that. Check out the video from our review this spring while we wait to get our hands on Samsung's second attempt at a foldable future.