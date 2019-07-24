Google Assistant will quietly obey your light-switching commands

The tech giant even made the announcement with a sample scenario that might sound very familiar:

"You, about to fall asleep: 'Ok Google, turn off the bedroom lights'

Google Home responds, a bit louder than you'd like: 'Ok, turning off 2 lights.'

You, now wide awake, but at least the lights are off. "

After this update, the device will only respond with a chime to let you know that, yes, Assistant heard you and is now switching off the lights. It only applies if the the device itself and the lights you're controlling are in the same room, but that's really all you need if you don't want to hear the AI's voice while you're halfway to dreamland.

Google says the change will affect not just connected lights, but also switches and plugs identified as lights. That means a smart plug appointed as a "desk lamp" will be affected, for instance, but a plug only identified as "desk" won't be. In addition, it will apply to all light commands, not just the one to turn the lights off, such as commands to dim the lights or to increase brightness. The tech giant has already started rolling out the feature, and it will soon be available to all users.