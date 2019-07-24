Google Gallery Go is a lightweight, offline Android photo manager

Gallery Go will automatically organize photos by content such as people, places and documents, and includes easy-to-use editing tools such as filters, auto enhance, crop and rotate, to help pictures look their best. All of its features run directly on the phone, without using data, and it's compatible with SD cards, so pictures can be copied without fuss. Plus, it weighs in at just 10MB.

The app is predominantly aimed at Google for Nigeria, and will come pre-installed on the Itel S15 and select A55 devices from next month. That said, Gallery Go is available worldwide in the Play Store now, for devices running Android 8.1 or higher, but some features won't be available in all countries.