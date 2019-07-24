Google's Nest Hub Max will arrive on September 9th

Google finally has a launch date for the Nest Hub Max more specific than "the summer." In the wake of 9to5Google and Droid Life discovering a (since-pulled) store listing, Google has confirmed to CNET that the smart display will be available on September 9th. That's clearly on the tail end of the season, but heartening for anyone who's been waiting since May for a larger, camera-equipped version of the original Hub.
When it does show up, the Max will represent a milestone. It'll be the first truly new product released under the Google Nest branding, rather a rebadge like the basic Nest Hub. Future smart speakers will receive similar names, too. The future of Google's smart home ambitions is right around the corner, even if some aren't completely enthusiastic about its strategy.