JBL's long-delayed Android TV soundbar is finally here

If you think about everything it does, the Link Bar is pretty good value, despite the relatively high price tag. A Chromecast Ultra costs $70, and you're looking at about the same for an Android TV box that transforms your dumb TV into a smart TV. On top of that, you get Google Assistant, multiple HDMI inputs and JBL's well-regarded sound quality.

That'll let you find programs using "Hey Google," control your smart home, listen to Spotify and do other chores remotely. As mentioned, the Link Bar is now available for $400 on JBL's website and at retail outlets. If you need more bass, you can supplement it with the optional $300 woofer.