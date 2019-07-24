What’s coming to Netflix in August: ‘GLOW’ and the ‘Dark Crystal’ prequel

The end of summer is usually a time when things wind down, but August is likely to be a banner month for Netflix. We'll finally find out what happens to the ragtag crew of professional female wrestlers in Las Vegas with a new season of GLOW. A sophomore season of Derry Girls, the rollicking comedy about a gang of high school girls growing up in conflict-ridden Northern Ireland, will also drop this month. New seasons of Dear White People and Mindhunter -- also Netflix Originals -- will debut in August.
Viewers will return to the world of Thra in Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a star-studded prequel series to the classic by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. The ten-episode series will include talents like Mark Hamill, Eddie Izzard, Helena Bonham Carter, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg. The show will star Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) taking on the trio of Gelflings Rian, Brea and Deet.
The dog days of summer will have plenty of laughs in store, thanks to comedy specials from Tiffany Haddish and Simon Amstell. Meanwhile, Marlon Wayans will play six different roles in Sextuplets, a Netflix feature film that will also include Molly Shannon and Bresha Webb.
Also new in August is a timely array of action flicks and thrillers, including all the Rocky films, Jackie Brown and Gangs of New York. Fans of romantic comedies will enjoy Four Weddings and a Funeral, the latest season of Jane the Virgin, Why Do Fools Fall in Love and the Sex and the City movie.
For a full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix in August and their release dates, see below:
August 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something's Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
August 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Basketball or Nothing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Derry Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Otherhood — NETFLIX FILM
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 5
Enter the Anime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No Good Nick: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
August 8
Dollar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wu Assassins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 9
Cable Girls: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The InBESTigators — NETFLIX FAMILY
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sintonia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 13
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 14
The 100: Season 6
August 15
Cannon Busters — NETFLIX ANIME
August 16
45 rpm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Better Than Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diagnosis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontera verde — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Little Switzerland— NETFLIX FILM
MINDHUNTER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Selfless
Sextuplets — NETFLIX FILM
Super Monsters Back to School — NETFLIX FAMILY
Victim Number 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 17
The Punisher (2004)
August 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 21
American Factory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hyperdrive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 22
Love Alarm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HERO MASK: Part II — NETFLIX ANIME
Rust Valley Restorers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 29
Falling Inn Love — NETFLIX FILM
Kardec — NETFLIX FILM
Workin' Moms: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 30
The A List — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
CAROLE & TUESDAY — NETFLIX ANIME
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Droppin' Cash: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Grande Classe — NETFLIX FILM
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Styling Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis — NETFLIX FAMILY
Un bandido honrado — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 31
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1