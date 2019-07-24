NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super review: A modest, necessary upgrade

First, let's look at what's been improved. The RTX 2080 Super features 3,072 CUDA cores -- the amount of parallel processors shoved into the GPU -- compared to the original card's 2,944. Similarly, the clock speed only has a slight bump: The Super card has a base clock of 1,650MHz and a boost of 1,815Mhz, compared to 1,515MHz/1,710MHz. Even more disappointing, there are only two more RT (ray tracing) cores, up from 46, and eight more texture cores on the 2080 Super.

RTX 2060 Super RTX 2070 Super RTX 2080 Super CUDA Cores 2,176 2,560 3,072 Base Clock 1,470MHz 1,605MHz 1,650MHz Boost Clock 1,650MHz 1,770MHz 1,815MHz Tensor FLOPS 57.4 TFLOPS 72 TFLOPS 89.2 TFLOPS Memory 8GB 8GB 8GB TDP (Power) 175W 215W 250W

While it's nice to get a slightly faster card, it's clear that NVIDIA saved the more significant upgrades for its new mid-range GPUs. The 2060 Super got an additional 2GB of RAM, while the 2070 is basically running an under clocked version of the original 2080's hardware. The 2080 Super, unfortunately, doesn't get anything nearly as impactful. It's easy to see why: Nvidia had to deliver something slightly faster than before, but it also didn't want encroach too much on the $999 RTX 2080 Ti, which remains its flagship offering. Given that the original RTX 2080 was already impressive, there simply wasn't much room to innovate.

3DMark Timespy/Timespy Extreme Hitman 2 Destiny 2 Witcher 3 Port Royal (Ray Tracing) RTX 2080 Super 10,632/4,905 61 FPS 85-105 FPS 63-70 FPS 6,776/31 FPS RTX 2070 Super 9,706/4,474 54 FPS 80-95 FPS 55-62 FPS 5,845/27 FPS RTX 2080 Ti 12,379/5,761 70 FPS 90-110 FPS 75-85 FPS 8,601/40 FPS RTX 2060 Super 8,574/4,015 45 FPS N/A 48-53 FPS 4,974/23 FPS Radeon 5700 XT 8,506/3,871 45 FPS N/A 48-52 FPS N/A

All games tested in 4K/HDR with the highest graphics quality settings on a rig powered by an Intel Core i7-8700K and 16GB of RAM on an ASUS ROG Strix Z370-E motherboard.

The benchmarks reflect what we expected from the RTX 2080 Super's hardware. It's slightly faster than the 2070 Super, but for the most part, it doesn't seem worth the extra $199. The 2080 Super edges past 60FPS in the Hitman 2 "Mumbai" benchmark at 4K, but the 2070 Super still scored a respectable (and very playable) 54FPS. And when compared to the original 2080, the new card is an even smaller leap forward. While playing Destiny 2 in 4K with maxed out settings, the 2080 Super reached between 85 and 105 FPS, while the previous GPU saw 80 to 100. That's not a difference you'll actually notice while playing the game.