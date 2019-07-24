RED blames Chinese manufacturer for its phone's terrible camera

Jannard said the ODM "significantly under-performed" and that it was "impossible" to rectify the problems with the phone. However, the company is now working on the Hydrogen Two with a new ODM that is, according to Jannard, "clearly more capable of building and supporting the product we (and our customers) demand." RED is also working on its much-anticipated camera module, which will work on both phones.

There's no word yet on when Hydrogen Two or the camera module will roll out, but Jannard did say that Hydrogen One owners will get "significant preferential treatment" for both products, including an unspecified discount. Whether existing customers can be tempted back again, though, remains to be seen.