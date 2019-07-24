Watch SpaceX launch a twice-used Dragon capsule at 6:24PM ET (updated)

There will be ample cargo aboard the capsule, including an experiment for 3D-printing human tissue, a study of the effects of tissue healing in microgravity, a test for how microbes interact with rocks and a second docking adapter for new capsules like the Crew Dragon and Boeing's Starliner.

It's also a symbolic mission. The launch is taking place on the 50th anniversary of when Apollo 11 returned to Earth, and the capsule will include a logo near the side hatch to mark the historic occasion. In a sense, this illustrates how much spaceflight has changed in 50 years. While another Moon shot is still a few years off, spaceflight has gone from becoming a rare, strictly government-operated affair to an everyday occurrence with private companies playing a crucial role.

Update 7/24 6:26PM ET: SpaceX scrubbed the launch at 29 seconds to go after determining that weather conditions would be too rough. You won't have to wait too long, at least, since the next launch opportunity is on July 25th at 6:01PM Eastern.