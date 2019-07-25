Apple's rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro may ditch the flaky keyboard

This is just the latest rumor to come from Kuo. He previously predicted that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will arrive before the end of this year. He also believes future Macs, coming in 2020, will use the scissor mechanism rather than the butterfly mechanism. That wouldn't be surprising, given all the complaints over Apple's butterfly keyboard -- including claims that it is susceptible to debris and overheating. Apple launched a next-day repair program for the problematic keyboards, and it attempted to improve them with a switch cover, but those efforts have had limited success.