Firefox Reality VR web browser arrives on Oculus Quest headsets

The free software is initially available in 10 languages (including Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean). More are on the way, Mozilla said. This isn't necessarily a revolution, especially if you're content to use the regular Oculus Browser. Regardless, it's a big deal for Quest owners and VR browsing as a whole. You now have a significant browser alternative on one of the hotter VR headsets on the market, and there won't be any pesky wires getting in the way while you check the news or catch up on videos.