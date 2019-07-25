Spin's revamped e-scooters are coming to eight US cities

Spin, the e-scooter startup acquired by Ford, is rolling out its redesigned electric scooters and bringing them to more cities across the US. The new scooters have a larger frame with a wider and longer platform. They come with bigger, tubeless tires for better shock absorption, more intuitive bike-handle braking, a boosted rear drive for improved acceleration and security screws meant to cut down on tampering and vandalism. And with an extended battery life, they should travel up to 37.5 miles on a full charge.