ABC is making a 'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' series for Hulu

Cuse and Fuchs will write and executive produce the project under ABC Signature, the streaming division of ABC Studios, and Cuse's Genre Arts. Fuchs is reportedly writing the pilot script for what Deadline says is "a modern updating of the classic story," which started as a radio series in 1978. It was eventually adapted into novels, comic books, a TV series for BBC in 1981, a video game and, most recently, a feature film starring Martin Freeman as Arthur Dent. Deadline didn't specify what it meant with "modern retelling" -- we may have to wait for the show to figure out if that's a good thing.