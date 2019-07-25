Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG
LG's CineBeam short-throw 4K projector is now available

10 feet of UHD for $6K.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
57m ago in Home
LG

On paper, LG's CineBeam Laser 4K sounds like a dream projector. 4K? Check. Massive image up to 120 inches on your wall? Check. It's also short-throw, meaning it doesn't have to be setup on the opposite side of the room. And it's got a discrete, fabric-covered design.

We saw the CineBeam in action at CES this year and were impressed by the sharp picture and small footprint. At just 7.2 inches from the wall, it can show a 120 inch diagonal image. The projector has AI voice control, offering support for both Google Assistant and LG's ThinQ AI solution, so you can search for content via voice commands or using the included LG Magic Remote.

In terms of image quality, LG promises a high dynamic range for deeper blacks and more lifelike highlights, plus better color reproduction thanks to a three-channel laser for each RGB.

The CineBeam projector is available now for a steep but not unreasonable $5,999.

In this article: gear, home, home cinema, lg, projector, short-throw projector
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
