Magic Leap’s Independent Creator Program delivers its first app

The game is a 3D jigsaw puzzle that sends players to world-famous monuments around the globe. Users watch landmarks, like the Statue of Liberty and the Taj Mahal, crumble. Then they must piece them back together. This is just the first of several games to come out of ICP, and Magic Leap says we can expect more to arrive in the coming weeks.

As Magic Leap has proven, AR is still in its infancy. Many of the platform's experiences still feel experimental, and people haven't quite decided if Magic Leap's hardware, long shrouded in mystery, is worth the hype or the price tag. But as games like PuzzlrAR: World Tour and Seedling by Insomniac Games come out, that might start to change.