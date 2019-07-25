Nike's Joyride shoes use tiny beads to make your runs more comfortable

The company told Engadget its Joyride tech has been in the works for around 10 years, and it believes that with it runners will have the "most cushioned ride we've ever been able to deliver." That's saying a lot for Nike, which already has some of the best running shoes out there, including the ZoomX Vaporfly, Pegasus Turbo and Epic React. With the Joyride Run Flyknit, Nike says its hope is to appeal to elite runners as well as people who may just be starting off. As such, durability was also a key focus during the development of the sneaker, and Nike says a cushioning system with over 450 miles showed "no concerns" in the wear-and-tear department.

Adidas, Nike's main competitor, does have the Ultraboost for its part -- which I often describe as feeling as if you're walking on a soft, cushiony pillow. With the Joyride Run Flyknit, Nike has created something similar, if not better. And since these shoes don't include a sock-liner, you feel the thousands of tiny beads conform to your feet as soon as you put them on, since there's only a thin piece of fabric between them and each foot. That should help maximize performance, Nike says, since Joyride has the ability to adapt to every runner differently.

Nike's Joyride Run Flyknit will launch globally on August 15th for $180, although Nike Plus members have the chance to scoop them up earlier, on July 25th. That said, these won't be the only sneakers to don the Joyride technology: Nike is also working on women- and kid-specific models that are going to have the bead-filled cushioning system, some of which you can get a sneak peak of in the photo gallery below. Those other models are set to drop later this year.