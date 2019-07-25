Pokémon Go has been invaded by Team Rocket's monsters

In addition to having a higher spawn rate than usual, you'll also have a higher chance of hatching those Pokémon from eggs over the next week. Plus, raids will feature monsters significant to the franchise's baddies.

❗️🚨❗️ Attention, Trainers ❗️🚨❗️

We need your help! Team GO Rocket has invaded the world of Pokémon GO! 😨😱😨https://t.co/7wOjcJcOxG pic.twitter.com/TliHajpTPa — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 25, 2019

Niantic also recently rolled out dark-colored PokéStops invaded by Team Rocket, giving you the option to fight its grunts and restore the stop to its former state. Defeating the grunts also give you the chance to capture a Shadow Pokémon, which you can purify and add to your team. Unfortunately, the invaded PokéStops are proving to be pretty hard to find -- hopefully, these new monsters are truly much easier to spot.